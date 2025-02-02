Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $2.30 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,932 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,901,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,053,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,067 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

