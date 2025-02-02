Cross Staff Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $7,935,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 610,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

