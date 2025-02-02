CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 120,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 81,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.45 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.46. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.85%.
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
