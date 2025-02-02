CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 120,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 81,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.45 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.46. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.85%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

