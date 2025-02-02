Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,277. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,515.34. The trade was a 22.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cue Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 291,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 50.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

