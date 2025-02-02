Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,277. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,515.34. The trade was a 22.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
