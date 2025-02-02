Custom Index Systems LLC Buys New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $763,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

