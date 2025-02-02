Custom Index Systems LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,613,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.5 %

GIL opened at $51.65 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

