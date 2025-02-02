DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 13,653 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,620,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 642,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,612,000 after buying an additional 106,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 526,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JJSF opened at $137.23 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.66.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $426.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 70.11%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

