DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $571.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

