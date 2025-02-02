DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $120.32 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,926 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $120,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

