DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $87.89 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $87,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TEL opened at $148.05 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

