DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $443.75 and a 12-month high of $561.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

