DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

