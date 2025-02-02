DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,814 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $99,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 8.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $371.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $395.33. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.35 and a 200-day moving average of $353.73.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 107.43% and a net margin of 16.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.87.

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

