DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,734 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $75,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,325 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,111 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $749,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,976 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.95.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,555. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

