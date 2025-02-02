DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 69,511 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,244 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 69,511 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $80,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $342,412,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.43.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $264.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

