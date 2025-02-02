DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 994 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $110,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,875,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 984,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.87.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

