Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 3.19% of Dawson Geophysical worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 38,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

Featured Stories

