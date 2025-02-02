Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 992 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total transaction of $255,827.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,200,741.86. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

