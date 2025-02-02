Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $192.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

