Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. CACI International comprises approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $31,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.50.

CACI International Stock Up 0.0 %

CACI opened at $386.70 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $342.01 and a one year high of $588.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.