Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after buying an additional 237,888 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after acquiring an additional 414,748 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,900,000 after buying an additional 71,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.