Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $766,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 81,573 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 624,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,101,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,046 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.