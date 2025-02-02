Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,625,000 after acquiring an additional 793,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 482,885 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $63.81.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.