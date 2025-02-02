Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $23,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TER opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.29 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.07.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,434 shares of company stock valued at $785,137 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

