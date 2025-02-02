Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,904,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.87.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

