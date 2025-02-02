Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stake Raised by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.