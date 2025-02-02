Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $44.12 billion and $2.87 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00117079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 147,879,596,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency launched in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Initially created as a joke based on the “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu named Kabosu, it quickly grew in popularity. Dogecoin runs on a decentralised blockchain, using Proof-of-Work (PoW) and the Scrypt algorithm, making it less energy-intensive than Bitcoin. Its key uses include tipping content creators, donations, and payments for goods and services. The community is known for its charitable initiatives, such as supporting the Jamaican bobsled team and clean water projects. Despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin has developed a strong community and growing ecosystem, with ongoing development by the Dogecoin Core team and governance provided by the Dogecoin Foundation. There is no maximum supply, and miners earn 10,000 DOGE per minute, encouraging frequent usage rather than holding. Dogecoin remains a unique digital asset with widespread community support.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.