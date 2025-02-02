Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,907 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $46,576,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 489,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,351,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,994,000 after purchasing an additional 425,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

