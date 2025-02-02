Dorian LPG’s (LPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s current price.

LPG stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.22. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

