Dorian LPG’s (LPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s current price.
LPG stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.22. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $51.66.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
