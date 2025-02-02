DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 490,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 427,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $13.24.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,214.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.