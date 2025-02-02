DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 490,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
NYSE DSL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 427,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $13.24.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
