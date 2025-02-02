Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Purchases 5,099 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 9.6% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,385 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,981,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,446,000 after buying an additional 196,458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $165.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.68 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

