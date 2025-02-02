Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $294.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $299.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

