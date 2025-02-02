Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.03 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.10). Approximately 167,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 244,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.10).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £162.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.64.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure alerts:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) is a renewable energy and infrastructure trust designed to deliver stable and sustainable returns through diversification across technology, geography and project stage. It has a diversified portfolio of renewable energy generating assets and other infrastructure assets across the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.