DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,620,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 18,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DraftKings by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $49.57.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
