Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 142,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $13.50 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.66.

Shares of DFLI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dragonfly Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

