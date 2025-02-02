DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Holdings Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in DT Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

NYSE:DTM opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

