Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27,950.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,578,000 after acquiring an additional 735,934 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $80,564,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 750.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 162,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,519,000 after acquiring an additional 143,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 64.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,552,000 after acquiring an additional 129,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

Ecolab stock opened at $249.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.49 and a twelve month high of $262.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day moving average of $245.79.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $17,216,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,178,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,511,348.95. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 425,430 shares of company stock worth $104,201,556 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

