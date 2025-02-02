Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

