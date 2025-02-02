Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 6,261 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

