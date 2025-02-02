Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This represents a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

