Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $326.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.08. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $245.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,981 shares of company stock worth $26,318,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

