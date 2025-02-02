Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Eaton by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Eaton by 11.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,981 shares of company stock valued at $26,318,917. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $326.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $245.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

