Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

EVN stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 997.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

