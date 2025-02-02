Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
EVN stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.31.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
