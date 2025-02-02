Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$183.60 and last traded at C$183.60, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$182.00.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Economic Investment Trust

In other news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$164.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,200.00. Corporate insiders own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.