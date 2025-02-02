EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.

EDP Renováveis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,541. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

