EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.
EDP Renováveis Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,541. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
