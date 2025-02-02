El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $11.95. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 202,457 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $355.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 489,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 369,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,542 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 99.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

