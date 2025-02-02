El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.7 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
ELPQF stock remained flat at $4.93 during trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than El Puerto de Liverpool
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.