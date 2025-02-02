El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.7 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

ELPQF stock remained flat at $4.93 during trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

