Electroneum Price Down 11.9% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $47.82 million and $657,405.28 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

