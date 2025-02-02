Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 881.5 days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.