Energy Stocks To Research – February 01st

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Vistra are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, distribution, or servicing of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable energy sources. These stocks are highly influenced by factors such as global energy demand, commodity prices, government policies, and geopolitical events. Investors may choose to invest in energy stocks as a way to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially profit from the fluctuations in energy prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.60. 83,239,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,449,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.22 and a 200 day moving average of $299.05. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 198.33, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.27. 41,097,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,719,020. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $117.43 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.93.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.21. 16,725,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.14. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,373,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,872. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $469.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.08. 12,153,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,147,235. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

